Facebook recently announced a goal of helping 4 million voters register this year using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. Now, the company has launched its Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram. The goal is to help every eligible voter in the US who uses Facebook’s platforms vote this year.

The Voting Information Center connects everyone on Facebook and Instagram to accurate and easy-to-find information about voting wherever they live. The company will send notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram targeted by age and location so people of voting age see relevant information in their state.

People can access the Voting Information Center directly from the menu on Facebook and Instagram. Users can check if they’re registered to vote. If not, they can easily register through a link that takes them directly to their state website or Facebook’s nonpartisan partner.

It is also launching “Voting Alerts” feature to help state and local election authorities reach their constituents with important updates about voting. Only pages from a government authority, not the personal page of an individual election official, are eligible to participate in this feature.

Facebook is also introducing Facts About Voting section with articles on important topics about the election and voting, supplied by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Source: Facebook