As more people throng to group video calling platforms like Zoom in these trying times, Facebook is lending a helping hand (or trying to cash in on the opportunity). The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has launched a new Messenger app for Windows and macOS.

The Messenger app is targeted at group video calling to help people “stay connected with friends and family all over the world.” Aside from facilitating free audio and group video calling, the Messenger app will offer seamless chat and call syncing across mobile and desktop.

And oh, Facebook’s new Messenger app for Windows and macOS also brings a dark mode and GIF support to keep things stylish and engaging respectively. You can download the app starting today from the Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store for free.

Source: Facebook

