Facebook is reportedly working on a new Oculus Quest standalone VR headset that will be smaller and lighter than the current Oculus Quest. As per a Bloomberg report, the headset was originally scheduled to debut later this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has derailed those plans and it might now arrive next year.

The Oculus Quest refresh comes with a redesigned controller and will be lighter too, making it more comfortable to wear. The company is also looking to change the material on the sides and the strap, all the while reducing its size. The biggest update will be support for 90Hz refresh rate content, up from the 60Hz supported by the existing Oculus Quest.

The updated model will reportedly have four cameras and offers 6 degrees of freedom, ensuring more scope of movement in virtual space. Facebook’s Oculus division reportedly has multiple models in the test lab with varied specifications and design tweaks, so the final product might vary a bit.

Source: Bloomberg