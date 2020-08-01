We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Facebook has today announced that it is bringing licensed official music videos to its platform in the US, after having tested it in India and Thailand. Starting this weekend, users will begin seeing content from artists and bands from multiple genres, and will also be able to discover and share them just like regular posts. Plus, users will be able to follow their favorite artists and track their work from a new destination.

Screenshots of music videos in Watch

Aside from hosting official music videos, Facebook will also act as the global debut platform for new content from artists such as J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50 to name a few. Additionally, a new track from Lele Pons will debut first on Facebook, while Panamanian R&B singer Sech will also release an exclusive track on the social media platform soon.

Facebook has signed with renowned music labels such as Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG and Kobalt to name a few. These music videos will be discoverable in the News Feed. Additionally, the company is also introducing a new place in Facebook Watch where users can discover music based on genre, artist, mood or themed playlists such as Trailblazers of Pop, Hip Hop MVPs and Epic Dance Videos among others.

