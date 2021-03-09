Instagram Reels is a very well known clone of the famous TikTok app. It lets you create short videos with easy-to-use tools to record and edit. Users can choose to use the in-app music tracks, or use custom audio for their videos. They can also speed up or slow down parts of the video. All in all, it works like TikTok. And now, Facebook has said that it is working on its own version of the Reels on the main app.

The information comes from Reuters, which reported that Facebook is testing a feature on Instagram that will allow you to share Reels on your Facebook account. It wrote, “the social media giant said it will have its own version of the reels feature on the main app.” There is no information on how the feature will work or what would it be called. But going by history, you can expect a clone of the already-cloned feature.

“In India, we’re testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook… creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content,” a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters on the latest development.

Instagram first introduced Reels in India soon after the TikTok ban in June last year. The success of TikTok has prompted many social media companies including Instagram and Snapchat to make their own versions of TikTok. Now, Facebook is creating one too!

The company will soon ready its own version of Reels, which is already a version of TikTok. Facebook has been working on expanding the presence of Reels on its variety of apps. Instagram recently rolled out Reels on the Instagram Lite App. It allows users to watch the popular short-format videos in the Reels tab. However, it doesn’t enable users to create Reels on the app.