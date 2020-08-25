We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Facebook rolled out its dedicated news tab for all users in the US back in June. Today, the company has announced that it is bringing the news section to more countries within the next 6-12 months. Facebook says it is currently considering the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil for the wider rollout of its news service beyond the US market.

The social media giant mentioned in its blog post that it will pay news publishers for their content, however, details of the percentage revenue cut taken by Facebook are not yet known. “We’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honoring publishers’ business models.,” Facebook says.

In the meanwhile, the company notes that it looks forward to further strengthening its partnership with US media outlets whose content is available via Facebook News to American users. Facebook claims that Facebook News (facebook.com/news) generates an additional 95% of traffic, which is supplemental to the net traffic generated for publishers via the News Feed.

