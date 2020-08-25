We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Facebook rolled out its dedicated news tab for all users in the US back in June. Today, the company has announced that it is bringing the news section to more countries within the next 6-12 months. Facebook says it is currently considering the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil for the wider rollout of its news service beyond the US market.

The social media giant mentioned in its blog post that it will pay news publishers for their content, however, details of the percentage revenue cut taken by Facebook are not yet known. “We’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honoring publishers’ business models.,” Facebook says.

In the meanwhile, the company notes that it looks forward to further strengthening its partnership with US media outlets whose content is available via Facebook News to American users. Facebook claims that Facebook News (facebook.com/news) generates an additional 95% of traffic, which is supplemental to the net traffic generated for publishers via the News Feed.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 Leaked Design Disappoints? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the leaked design of the Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera problems, and more.
Google search will now tell you where to watch an NBA game or movies airing live on TV
The new feature currently covers cable and network channels, but it will soon include information from digital streaming platforms as well.
You can find iPhones with Fortnite installed at eBay for up to $10,000
Some eBay users may be taking advantage of the whole Apple vs. Fortnite situation, but don’t worry; there’s a way for you to download the app in your iPhone again