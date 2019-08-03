Facebook to append its name to Instagram and WhatsApp

According to a recent Information report, Facebook wants to make sure we all know that it owns Instagram and WhatsApp by adding its name to the other two. Unnamed sources claiming knowledge of Facebook’s plans say that the two services, and their respective apps, will be renamed to “Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook”.

Employees were allegedly recently informed of the move, which comes during a time when regulators are investigating the acquisition of both services by the social media giant. Facebook confirmed the move through spokesperson Bertie Thompson, who said: “we want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook”.

It is not known when this rebranding will take place — being the first rebranding of the two services and apps since their acquisition — but it might arrive as soon as the next app update is available.