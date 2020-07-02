At this point in time, we don’t need to explain why wearing a face mask is important, but to put it in simple words – wearing a mask will save your life and others around you. And just in case you inadvertently forget, Facebook and Instagram will now tell you to put on a mask with an alert right at the top of the home screen in their respective apps.

“Wear a cloth face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19” says the alert card at the top in the Facebook and Instagram apps. Additionally, there is also a link to the health database of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) below it where you can read more about the importance of wearing face masks and the preventive steps to keep yourself safe from the life-threatening virus.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, we’re putting an alert at the top of @facebookapp and @instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings and find more prevention tips from the CDC in our COVID-19 Information Center. #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/lD29oACjoB — Facebook (@Facebook) July 2, 2020

Lately, there has been some resistance from a small group of people who have publicly voiced their dissent against wearing a mask, something authorities are trying to curb due to the health risks posed by such reckless behavior. We sincerely hope you are taking all the precautions and abiding by the safety protocols in these uncertain times, and are also helping create more awareness.