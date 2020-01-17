The first time we heard about Facebook’s plan to find more ways to make money with WhatsApp was in August 2018. We found out that the company wanted to link business ads directly to the messaging app’s new platform WhatsApp Business. Now, a new report from The Wall Street Journal says that WhatsApp may not get these ads after all.

It seems that Facebook may finally give up on its desire to monetize WhatsApp. The plans had existed since Facebook acquired the messaging services in February 2014, and it even made WhatsApp co-founders quit the company after years of fighting against this decision.

According to a new report:

WhatsApp, in recent months, disbanded a team that had been established to find the best ways to integrate ads into the service, according to people familiar with the matter. The team’s work was then deleted from WhatsApp’s code, the people said.

However, Facebook’s plans may just be on hold, and they will probably end up including ads in the future. It’s also rumored that we may first get them in the app’s Status feature, where we usually use short posts, like the ones we see on Instagram Stories. Now, we can only wonder how much money they would make out of this platform that currently holds 1.5billion users around the world.

Source MacRumors

Via The Wall Street Journal