Up next
Author
Tags

Facebook has today released an app called Facebook Gaming for Android smartphone users. The app allows users to stream their gameplay with a single button and also follow their favorite streaming stars and games with ease. Facebook’s solution has domain leader Twitch in its sights, alongside other key players such as YouTube and Mixer.

The app also has a dedicated section for online games that do not require any file download and is aimed at on-the-go gaming. After being in testing for over a year, it is now available on the Play Store and will soon make it to the App Store as well. The app’s timeline consists of previous streams and clips from streamers that one follows.

The app also has dedicated sections where users can join a community and also chat with their friends. Facebook Gaming currently has an ad-free model and was originally supposed to be out in June 2020, but the sudden surge in gaming activities during the coronavirus lockdown compelled the social media giant to push the launch forward.

Source: New York Times

You May Also Like

Facebook adds a Quiet Mode to mute push notifications and reduce screen time

Facebook’s Quiet Mode has been created to help users keep their phone aside for a while, somewhat like the Zen Mode on OnePlus phones.

Apple joins hands with Stanford to launch an app for COVID-19 first responders

The First Responder COVID-19 Guide app will help first responders schedule a priority testing and also has guides and FAQs on how to avoid getting infected.
WhatsApp

You’ll soon be able to add more than 4 users on WhatsApp group calls

There is no clarity on how many the number of participants will be allowed on the group call once this extension is rolled out.