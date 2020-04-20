Facebook has today released an app called Facebook Gaming for Android smartphone users. The app allows users to stream their gameplay with a single button and also follow their favorite streaming stars and games with ease. Facebook’s solution has domain leader Twitch in its sights, alongside other key players such as YouTube and Mixer.

The app also has a dedicated section for online games that do not require any file download and is aimed at on-the-go gaming. After being in testing for over a year, it is now available on the Play Store and will soon make it to the App Store as well. The app’s timeline consists of previous streams and clips from streamers that one follows.

The app also has dedicated sections where users can join a community and also chat with their friends. Facebook Gaming currently has an ad-free model and was originally supposed to be out in June 2020, but the sudden surge in gaming activities during the coronavirus lockdown compelled the social media giant to push the launch forward.

Source: New York Times