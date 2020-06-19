Apple has rejected the Facebook Gaming App for at least the fifth time. The app was being reviewed by Apple for its iOS App Store but it has now been rejected, reinforcing that the company is not open to competition. Facebook has been trying to launch its Gaming app on the App Store since February.

The development comes from a report from the New York Times that says the Facebook team is not surprised by Apple’s decision. Facebook Gaming app brings a gaming platform with a dedicated social network and the ability to live stream gameplay. Moreover, it offers the company’s own games inside the app, which could be the main cause for Apple not approving the app.

It is being reported that Apple doesn’t want its own App Store and Apple Arcade business to be affected. Hence, it is rejecting the competitor. Apple is expected to lose a considerable amount of money if it starts allowing other companies to offer their own game stores on the iPhone and iPad.