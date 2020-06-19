Facebook Gaming

Apple has rejected the Facebook Gaming App for at least the fifth time. The app was being reviewed by Apple for its iOS App Store but it has now been rejected, reinforcing that the company is not open to competition. Facebook has been trying to launch its Gaming app on the App Store since February.

The development comes from a report from the New York Times that says the Facebook team is not surprised by Apple’s decision. Facebook Gaming app brings a gaming platform with a dedicated social network and the ability to live stream gameplay. Moreover, it offers the company’s own games inside the app, which could be the main cause for Apple not approving the app.

It is being reported that Apple doesn’t want its own App Store and Apple Arcade business to be affected. Hence, it is rejecting the competitor. Apple is expected to lose a considerable amount of money if it starts allowing other companies to offer their own game stores on the iPhone and iPad.

You May Also Like
Disney+ Hotstar to offer fitness content in local language to Indian subscribers
Aside from partnering with two of the most well-known health start-ups in the country, Disney+ Hotstar has also roped in celebs for unique content.
Fleets, Twitter’s own version of Stories, is now available in India
Fleets can include text, photo, GIF, or a video of your choice. And if your DMs are open, your followers can react to them as well.
Google Pay not working on Android 11 beta? Google says a fix is coming soon
If you live in India and use the UPI system for peer-to-peer online payments, you won’t face any problem making transactions using Google Pay.