Cloud gaming has become more popular in the last couple of years, so it is natural to see that several big names in the gaming industry have been aiming to get their piece of the pie. We have some interesting options from Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, Amazon, and more, but today we welcome a service that doesn’t necessarily come from a huge name in the gaming world, but it just may get to be one in the future, as the social networking giant has now announced its new cloud gaming service called Facebook Gaming.

Facebook has officially announced its new cloud gaming service called Facebook Gaming. Jason Rubin, VP of Play, Facebook said that they’re excited to announce the beta for cloud-streaming gamins on their new platform, which will start with a range of mobile-native games in Android APK formats. He also expressed that Facebook isn’t trying to replace your favorite gaming hardware, as it believes that cloud gaming will increase the options to access great games.

“Today we’re announcing that Facebook Gaming has launched several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on browser — playable instantly, with no downloads required. We recently had 200,000 people playing our cloud-streamed games per week in limited regions, so while it’s not exactly a secret, I’m excited to lay out what we’re building.

“Cloud game streaming promises to deliver unprecedented access to games across every screen. And while we’re thrilled to play a part in that future, that future is a ways off. So before we talk about our aspirations, let me start with what we’re not doing. Cloud gaming announcements are prone to hype, so I’m going to speak openly from the outset.”

First, Facebook will focus on free-to-play games, including titles such as:

Asphalt 9: Legends

Mobile Legends: Adventure

PGA TOUR Golf Shootout

Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale

WWE SuperCard

Unfortunately, iOS users will miss out on the action, so this service will be limited at first to Android and web players. The main reason behind this decision is because “Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource.” However, there’s also open internet, so Apple users could still get to play through Safari. To see the complete announcement, follow this link, and tell us what you think about Facebook’s decision to enter cloud gaming services?

