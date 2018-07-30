Facebook is responsible for the increasing number of fake news

Things just keep getting better for Facebook this year. For starters they’ve had to deal with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, last week they suffered the biggest loss in market shares ever recorded with a total of $120 billion. Now, another direct hit from the UK.

The UK parliament has issued a report after 18 months of investigation that hold Facebook responsible for the large amount of fake news and illegal election ads. The politicians advise a ban on micro-targeted ads that target political issues. Facebook is also being accused for its influence in Brexit and other UK elections. The best thing for this company is to set limits to what kind of contents can be posted by its users and for us to know that we can be directly targeted by other companies to think a certain way.