Unless you’re living under a rock, you know Facebook and all of its services, including WhatsApp and Instagram, were down for over 6 hours yesterday. The outage was first reported around 11:40 a.m. ET, and then the services went dark for about six odd hours. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, in a post late night said, “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.”

Now, in a bid to clear the air, Facebook has published an official blog post saying that the outage wasn’t a result of a hack or a data leak. The social media giant, instead, says that its services were down due to faulty configuration. “Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication,” Facebook’s Vice President of Engineering and Infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in the blog post.

“This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

In addition to admitting that an update to BGP went wrong, which caused all the Facebook services to disappear from the web, Facebook says it’s no evidence that any “user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.” All the services have since been restored since the outage.

Source: Facebook