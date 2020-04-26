Author
With video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Skype booming in popularity these days, Facebook is introducing a solution of its own. Welcome Messenger Rooms, a group video calling service deeply integrated into Facebook’s own ecosystem that allows up to 50 people to join a video call.

Messenger Rooms has already started rolling out and will be available globally in the upcoming weeks. There is no need to download a dedicated app or software though, as users can start a video call room directly from Facebook or the Messenger app on their phone.

The best part is, even if you don’t have a Facebook account, you can still join the Messenger Rooms group video call via a link. And in order to make them easily accessible, users can share their group video call invites on Events, Groups, and News Feed.

Notably, Facebook also plans to let users start a Messenger Rooms group video call from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp, and Portal. You can check more details about Messenger Room’s features and security measures here.

Source: Facebook

