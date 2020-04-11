Facebook started rolling out dark mode for web last month. While some users are yet to get it, I received the update today. It brings new Facebook web UI as well as the option for dark mode.

Facebook started rolling out an update for its web version that includes a new UI along with the dark mode in late March. The update is possibly being rolled out in phases. It brings forth rounded icons, a zoomed-in UI as well as larger font size.

FB dark mode for web is here in India.

Did you guys receive it yet?

The ‘new Facebook’ comes with a cleaner UI. Plus, various sections arranged aptly and are well-spaced. The navigation is easier and more streamlined. Moreover, the home page transition also loads more quickly.

How to enable Facebook dark mode on desktop?

The new design is not forced upon the users yet, but will become default later this year. Till then, if you want to use the old Facebook, you can. However, if you are looking forward to using the new UI, here’s how you can get it and enable Facebook dark mode on desktop.

First and foremost, login to your Facebook account.

Tap on the drop-down menu located at the top-right corner of the screen.

Select ‘Switch to new Facebook’ option. Now, the new UI is enabled.

Facebook’s pop-up will appear saying ‘new Facebook’ involves UI changes as well as the dark mode.

Select the dark theme option and the Facebook dark mode for web will be enabled.

The dark mode toggle is also situated in the drop-down menu located at the top-right corner of the screen. You can toggle it on and off from there. Moreover, you can also switch to the old Facebook layout by selecting the ‘Switch to classic Facebook’ option.