Social media has come to help people connect themselves and make new friends. However, there are some people that use them to bully or harass other people. Facebook seems to have taken this into consideration, and it might be working on a way to stop it.
You may soon be able to filter and block some of the comments you receive on Facebook. The social media app would let you stop comments containing specific words, phrases and more from appearing in your timeline. It’s pretty simple, comments containing any of the blocked words or phrases would be only visible to the person who posted them and their friends, but not for the rest of your contacts. This tool will also be helpful to stop content we just don’t want or need in our Facebook timelines.
Facebook is working on letting users to ban words/phrases/emojis from showing up on their personal timelines
Facebook could help you avoid harassing comments from your timeline
