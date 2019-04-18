Facebook Inc. is working on a Facebook Assistant (tentative name) that is meant to compete with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri, according to a recent Reuters report. The report is citing a Facebook spokesperson who revealed the information to Reuters in response to an e-mail inquiry.

We are working to develop voice and AI assistant technologies that may work across our family of AR/VR products including Portal, Oculus and future products

Reuters is also citing a CNBC piece that reported on the matter, claiming that Facebook is allegedly contacting smart speaker supply chain vendors. It is yet unclear how Facebook is planning on utilizing Facebook Assistant, and what it will bring to consumers. It is possible, according to the report, that Facebook Assistant “could potentially be used on the company’s Portal video chat smart speakers, the Oculus headsets or other future projects“, writes Reuters citing CNBC.

Image source