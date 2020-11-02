After bidding farewell to the classic look of Facebook on the web, and introducing dark mode, the company is rolling out the latter to its app. Facebook is rolling out its dark mode feature for more Android and iOS users on the main app. In collaboration with popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook announced on Twitter that t was publicly testing Dark Mode on mobile. To recall, the company had confirmed the development a few months ago when it started rolling out dark mode to a limited number of users.

The latest development comes from Jane Manchun Wong who announced the public testing of Facebook’s dark mode feature in a video collaboration with Facebook’s Alexandru Voica. For reference, the most popular Facebook apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger already support dark mode. Now, after a long wait, the company is introducing the feature on its main app.

To enable dark mode on the Facebook app, you need to go to the settings menu on the top right of the app and click on Settings & Privacy. If dark mode is available for you, it will be available as an option over here. You can enable it by tapping on it. As of now, it is not available for all the users but is still rolling out for a number of users both on Android and iOS.

Facebook started rolling out an update for its web version that included a new UI along with the dark mode in late March. It brought forth rounded icons, a zoomed-in UI as well as larger font size. It came with a cleaner UI. Plus, various sections were arranged aptly and are well-spaced. The classic Facebook era is over, and Facebook started rolling out the new look globally back in May.