Facebook Lite, Instagram and WhatsApp – all these Facebook-owned apps have landed a dark mode, but the core Facebook app is still missing it. However, it appears that we might not have to wait much longer, as screenshots obtained by 9to5Google show an almost finished dark mode on the Facebook app for Android.

The leaked screenshots show a dark grey color scheme for the UI elements and a black background on the Facebook app. Additionally, users will have the option to enable it manually, or automatically switch between dark and light theme based on the default system settings on their phone. Unfortunately, it is unclear when this feature will arrive for the Facebook app.

facebook android coronavirus tracker
COVID-19 tracker in the Facebook app (Image: 9to5Google)

Another key feature that unearthed was a local COVID-19 tracker that will tell users about the number of coronavirus infection cases. It will show the net confirmed cases globally at the top, local tally in a period of three weeks, and a nation-wide number collected in the past seven days.

Redesigned look of “Your Time on Facebook” feature (Image: 9to5Google)

Also, it appears that Facebook’s digital wellbeing feature called Your Time on Facebook will receive a design overhaul as well. The refreshed UI appears to have a card-based layout on the home page, which looks quite clean and convenient.

