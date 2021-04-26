Earlier this month, Facebook announced that the social media app will soon get a Spotify mini-player that will allow users to enjoy music and podcast pulled from the streaming service without leaving the app. Starting today, the Spotify mini-player starts appearing in the Facebook app – both iOS and Android – for users in select countries. Notably, it will be available for both free and premium tier of Spotify users, with a bit of difference in functionality.

Spotify mini-player is available for both free and premium users

For users with a Spotify Premium subscription, the mini-player in Facebook app will offer them full-playback control. Free users, on the other hand, will be able to hear the full song that appears in their news feed. However, the next track they hear will be through shuffle mode, and they’ll also have to go through ads as well – similar to the core Spotify app experience.

The process of sharing a song from Spotify as a post on your Facebook timeline is simple. Play a song in the Spotify app, tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner, select Share from the drop-down menu, tap on the Facebook app icon in the share sheet, and you’re good to go. When your friends see the post and tap on the play button to hear the song you’ve shared, the mini-player will appear as a horizontal bar at the bottom.

You need the Spotify and Facebook apps installed on your phone

However, you need to have the Spotify and Facebook apps installed on your phone for the mini-player to appear and work as intended. That is because when users tap on the play button in the Spotify song post shared on Facebook, an automatic app switch takes place and playback starts in the background. Essentially, the Spotify app handles playback in the mini-player while running in the background, while you continue using the Facebook app.

In case you’re wondering about regional availability, the Spotify mini-player in Facebook is being rolled out for users in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay, and the U.S. Facebook says that it will be released for users in more regions in the coming months.