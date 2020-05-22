Earlier this month, Facebook went live with the 50-person Messenger Rooms video calling service. The company is now taking the DNA of Messenger Rooms and is repackaging it for Workplace, Facebook’s own collaboration alternative to Slack. The end product? Workplace Rooms.

Facebook’s new solution allows 50 participants in a video call, and even people who don’t have a Workplace account can join a meeting with the shared link. Users can discover and join a Workplace Rooms meeting in the News Feed and Groups, and can also use Facebook’s Portal smart screen to participate. There is no limit on the length of video calls.

Workplace Rooms allows users to share their screen and can also choose to lock the meeting, so that something like Zoombombing doesn’t happen. As an added level of control, it also gives users the option to remove a participant from the video call. Facebook says by the end of 2020, Workplace Rooms will be available for free to all Workplace users.

