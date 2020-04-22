Up next
In a bid to enhance transparency, Facebook and Instagram will now tell users where a page post comes from or the location of an account. Facebook says the goal is to help users determine the authenticity of a post and help them make informed decisions.

Facebook is currently experimenting with the idea as a pilot in the US, and will primarily focus on accounts that have a large audience in the US but are based out of the country. The social media giant will reveal the location of what it calls ‘high-reach’ pages and accounts on every post they share.

“These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share,” Facebook Product Manager Anita Joseph and Instagram Product Manager Georgina Sheedy-Collier wrote in a blog post.

Source: Facebook

