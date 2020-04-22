Up next
Author

In a bid to enhance transparency, Facebook and Instagram will now tell users where a page post comes from or the location of an account. Facebook says the goal is to help users determine the authenticity of a post and help them make informed decisions.

Facebook is currently experimenting with the idea as a pilot in the US, and will primarily focus on accounts that have a large audience in the US but are based out of the country. The social media giant will reveal the location of what it calls ‘high-reach’ pages and accounts on every post they share.

“These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share,” Facebook Product Manager Anita Joseph and Instagram Product Manager Georgina Sheedy-Collier wrote in a blog post.

Source: Facebook

You May Also Like

You can watch the One World: Together at Home concert on YouTube here

You can join us and millions more to watch the One World: Together at Home to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Google prohibits employees from using Zoom citing security concerns

Google has told employees that the Zoom app does not meet the company’s security standards, which is why the app will stop working on their work computers.
Apple App Store

Apple App Store, Arcade and Music services expand to new markets

The App Store is expanding to 20 new countries.