Idly scrolling through social media and news feed on their smartphone has become a norm for many people locked inside their home, and incoming notifications further worsen the habit. To help users avoid that, Facebook has introduced a new feature called Quiet Mode on mobile as a measure of digital well-being.

When Quiet Mode is enabled, all push notifications from Facebook will be paused. Also, if you have enabled Quiet Mode for a fixed amount of time and try to use Facebook before it ends, the app will remind you to set aside your phone and achieve your digital detox goal.

In addition to Quiet Mode, Facebook has also added shortcuts for Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences to let users control the type of notifications they receive and also curate the content they see in their feed respectively.

Source: Facebook

