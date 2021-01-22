Apple is reportedly working on a major redesign for its Mac portfolio this year. The most important one is a design upgrade for iMacs. The Cupertino giant is said to be planning to launch two new iMacs – carrying the internal name J456 and J457 – this year. These will replace the existing Intel-powered 21.5-inch and 27-inch models as they will come with Apple’s own silicon. Apple was also rumored to be working on bringing Face ID support to its Mac lineup with the iMac later this year. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.

The development comes from the Bloomberg report that revealed information about the upcoming redesigned MacBook Air. Alongside mentioning a slew of changes for the next iteration of MacBook Air, the report also adds information about the upcoming iMac. The report says:

“Apple has also developed underlying Mac support for both cellular connectivity — the ability for Macs to connect to the internet via smartphone networks — and Face ID, the company’s facial recognition system.”

However, it goes on to mention that none of these features appear to be coming soon. Face ID is said to be a part of a plan that involved including it in this year’s iMac redesign. But, it is now unlikely to be included in the first iteration of the new design.

For context, Apple’s Face ID feature allows a device to be unlocked with a facial scan. However, it is limited to iPhone and iPad Pro portfolio, and it is long-speculated to debut on Macs, especially to rival Windows Hello that works like a charm every time I open my Surface. The macOS Big Sur Beta codes have also suggested that Apple is planning to bring the facial biometric unlock option to its Mac lineup. However, it isn’t happening this year.