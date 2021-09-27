Apple’s latest move will disable Face ID on any iPhone 13 model with its display replaced by a third-party repair store or provider. Unfortunately, this means that if you break your display, you will be forced to take your device to an Apple Store or any repair shop affiliated with Apple’s Independent Repair Program.

It seems that Apple has made it harder for people to get third-party repairs on the latest iPhone models. A recent video reveals that the iPhone 13 isn’t that much different than its predecessor, but you won’t like what happens when you choose to replace the display on the new devices. A recent video from Phone Repair Guru shows us what happens when you swap the components between two different iPhone 13 devices. First, he points out the obvious, that changing the display on your iPhone is a risky move since there’s a chance you may damage Face ID. The latest models allow for users to change the microphone, ambient sensor, and proximity sensor from their device without affecting Face ID.

However, when you replace the display between two different iPhone 13 devices, you see that Face ID will stop working. First, you get a notification telling you that your device is using a ‘non-genuine display,” and then, it doesn’t matter if you reset Face ID and try setting it up once again. It simply won’t work. In other words, unless you go to Apple or an authorized Apple repair shop, you will be stuck without facial recognition in the latest iPhone models.

Apple may fix this issue with a future update, but only time will tell. In the meantime, this only means that Apple’s issues concerning possible unlawful repair restrictions may only get worse. We know that the FTC is already investigating these practices, as they “can significantly raise costs for consumers, stifle innovation, close off business opportunity for independent repair shops, create unnecessary electronic waste, delay timely repairs, and undermine resiliency.” Whatever the case, there’s not much we can do right now other than wait and see if the Right to Repair bill finally gets approved to stop Apple from disabling Face ID on your iPhone 13 with a non-genuine display.

Source YouTube