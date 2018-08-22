The iPhone X removed the notorious Home Button from the front of the iPhone and said goodbye to Touch ID. Instead, Apple has decided to design, develop, and employ face recognition technology, dubbed Face ID, for its anniversary model. Rumor has it that Face ID will be a standard feature on the upcoming 2018 iPhone models.

Industry sources cited by DigiTimes claim that companies in the 3D sensing components supply chain have experienced weaker performance in the months of June and July. Apple smartphone shipments have historically been at their lowest point in Q2 of every year, peaking in Q4.

Companies offering diffraction optical element (DOV) products for smartphones, like Tong Hsing Electric Industries and Xintec, have both reported weaker results for end of Q2, beginning of Q3.

While their shipments are starting to pick up again, the 2018 iPhones could give them a real boost. Xintec insiders are confident that orders for customized 3D sensing optical products will pick up in the third quarter, which also coincides with the annual Apple iPhone event period. Himax Technologies also expects its WLO (wafer level optics) lens shipments to increase in the second half of 2018.