The latest-gen iPad Pro armed with upgrades such as a mini-LED display, Apple M1 chip, Thunderbolt port, and 5G support went up for pre-order earlier today. However, it appears that you’ll have to wait longer than the previously announced ‘second half of May’ shipment timeline. As per a report from Bloomberg, shipment dates for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro have been pushed as far back as July, thanks no part to supply constraints and high demand.

“Nearly all versions of Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are now seeing delivery estimates ranging from June 24 to July 8 in the U.S., according to checks of Apple’s website by Bloomberg News on Friday. Apple sells the iPad Pro in two colors, five storage capacities, and in two versions with just Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and 5G. The only versions currently arriving sooner are models with 2 terabytes of storage and no 5G.”

Pocketnow can also verify that the estimated delivery time for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is listed as 6-8 weeks on the pre-order page, which aligns with Bloomberg’s report. Explaining the reason behind the delay, the report cites production difficulties associated with the mini-LED panels. Compared to a regular LCD panel, a mini-LED requires more components, time, and effort to produce – which has led to some supply issues.

The smaller 11-inch model, which comes equipped with an LCD panel that Apple calls Liquid Retina Display, is not facing any delay in delivery, and is expected to arrive in 2-3 weeks as per the Apple website. While the delay in shipments will surely leave many potential buyers disappointed, Apple has already predicted a revenue hit ranging from $3 billion to $4 billion in the third quarter due to supply limitations that will affect the availability of iMac and iPads. Plus, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage might further exacerbate the supply woes for Apple.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch The new iPad Pro powered by the M1 chip is now up for pre-order at Amazon, with an estimated shipping date of May 24. Both the WiFi-only and cellular variants of the iPad Pro are available on Amazon, while storage options on the table are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Pre-order iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Amazon