Samsung announces 7nm Exynos 9825 chip, basically a 9820 redo

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ later today at its Unpacked event in New York City, and both devices will be powered by the Exynos 9825 chip, which Samsung just made official. It is built using the 7nm EUV process, basically making it a 7nm version of the previous generation Exynos 9820 SoC.

Most of the specs (listed below) are identical to the previous 9820 chip, save for a minor frequency bump in the A75 cores. While most of the Galaxy Note10 devices will be powered by the Exynos 9825 processor, there will be some versions which will run on the Snapdragon 855 chip (not the Plus), hence Samsung not tweaking the 9825 too much in order for the models operating on different processors to perform fairly the same.

Being a minor tweak, chances are that next year’s Samsung Galaxy S11 will not be powered by the Exynos 9825, its reason for existing being limited basically to the Note10, and whatever non-flagship devices Samsung decides to reuse it in.