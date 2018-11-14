Samsung Galaxy S10 processor unveiled: the Exynos 9820

It is the most recent Exynos processor that usually powers Samsung‘s flagships. With the introduction of the Exynos 9820, we know exactly what to expect from the Galaxy S10 and even the Note 10 (the models that will not be powered by the Snapdragon chip). With the Apple A12 Bionic and Kirin 980 chips already out there, we are waiting on the Snapdragon 855 (tentative name, possibly 8150). However, we now know what Samsung has planned for its future flagships with the Exynos 9820.

It is a chip built using 8nm process (instead of 7nm, like its competition), and should consume 10 percent less power than before. One of the most notable features Samsung has added to the Exynos 9820 is a dedicated NPU. A Neural Processing Unit helps with AI and machine learning tasks by dealing with them separately, instead of letting them for the main CPU to compute. It should manage to do that 7 times faster than the predecessor Exynos 9810 present on the Galaxy S9 and Note9.

The chip’s structure consists of two custom CPUs (4th gen) and two Cortex-A75 + four Cortex-A55 cores. It supports resolutions of WQUXGA (3840×2400) and 4K UHD (4096×2160), as well as cameras that are either 22MP or 16MP+16MP dual systems on the back, with 22MP front facers.

“The AI capabilities in the Exynos 9 Series 9820 will provide a new dimension of performance in smart devices through an integrated NPU, high-performance fourth-generation custom CPU core, 2.0Gbps LTE modem and improved multimedia performance”, said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

The new Exynos 9820 chip will enter mass production at the end of the year, and is expected to power the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone, as well as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. You can find more information at the source link below.