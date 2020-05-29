Earlier this week, we spotted Samsung’s new Exynos 880 chip that is aimed squarely at mid-range smartphones with 5G support. Samsung has now added another in-house SoC named Exynos 850 to its portfolio, and going by the specs, it will likely appear inside lower mid-range Galaxy A-series and M-series smartphones in the foreseeable future.

The Exynos 850 (Model No. S5E3830) is fabricated using the 8nm process and has two clusters composed of Cortex-A55 cores, while graphics are taken care of by the Mali-G52 GPU. The chip offers support for panels with up to FHD+ resolution, eMMC 5.1 storage, and LPDDR4x RAM modules.

As for the cameras, the Exynos 850 can do the heavy lifting for a single 21.7MP camera or a dual-camera setup with a combined 16MP + 5MP design. Also, it offers support for video encoding and decoding at FHD resolution with a peak 60fps frame rate. The product status is listed as “mass production”, which means it will appear soon in commercially available phones.

Via: XDA-Developers