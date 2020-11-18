We have been getting quite a bit of benchmark results in the last few days. Mainly because of the tests performed on Apple’s latest M1 devices. However, it seems that those aren’t the only devices being tested. The Samsung Galaxy S21 may have already been examined with both its Snapdragon 875 and its Exynos 2100 variants, and it seems that next year, you may want to go for the international version.

This is not the first time that we see benchmark results for the Samsung Galaxy S21. The device was found delivering some interesting results back in September while being powered by the Exynos 1000 processor, even though it is said that it will feature the Exynos 2100 chipset. Back then, we saw that the device managed to deliver 1038 in its single-core score, while a 3060 multi-core score was reached.

I am worried about the Snapdragon 875, I hope this is not the final result, otherwise it will be beaten by Exynos 2100, which has a multi-core score of 4000.😑 pic.twitter.com/fJXDszb6Hh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 17, 2020

Now, we receive the latest benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S21, but this time it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, with 8GB RAM. The device reached 1120 single-core score and a 3319 multi-core score. These results would suggest that the Snapdragon 875 may be better than the Exynos 2100 processor, but it seems that things aren’t precisely as they seem. Let’s remember that the SD 875 codenamed Lahaina isn’t official yet, but neither is the Exynos 2100 processor, which gives both processors plenty of room to grow.

Don't pay attention to the results leaked by Geekbench, it is usually not accurate before release, you only need to pay attention to the real specifications. pic.twitter.com/ymftLo4r6j — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 17, 2020

We have also received some info from Ice Universe, where he tells us not to pay attention to the results leaked by Geekbench, as these are not accurate before the release of the products, and we also have to pay attention to the real specs in the Samsung Galaxy S21 models. He believes that the new Exynos 2100 will be more powerful than its Snapdragon 875 counterpart, as both chipsets have identical CPU architecture, but the prime X1 core will reach 2.91 GHz in the Exynos 2100, while the Snapdragon 875 will top out at 2.84 GHz. We will also find differences in the power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores, which will reach 1.8GHz in the SD 875, compared to the 2.2GHz reached by the Exynos processor.

