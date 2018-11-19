Save Extra on an extra-long Lightening Cable for your new iPhone

This is decidedly a multi-device age. Unfortunately, the more devices you have, the more charging equipment you need, and cables are easy to lose. We could all use extra cables in our tech arsenal, but why not add one that offers a little something special? This MFi-certified cable is extra-long and made with tangle-free cloth, so you can charge your device without getting up or getting annoyed.

The elite MFi-certification means that this cable has passed a whole set of rules and regulations designed to ensure solid compatibility with your iPhone or iPad. In other words, you can plug in without fear of short-circuiting or damaging your pricey new iPhone XS.

With 10-feet of length, this cables also give plenty of room for mid-charge use so you can text, watch Netflix, and charge from your favorite place on the couch. Accessorize your new Apple gear with the best charging cables at the lowest price by picking up this cable for 62% off today. For a limited time only, save an additional 20% off with code: BFSAVE20.

by Christopher Jin