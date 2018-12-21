53% off solar-powered 26,800mAh external battery

For the long days on the road, you’ll need a reliable portable battery to keep all your electronics juiced up and ready for consistent usage. Look no further because the massive energy reserve in the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery can keep your phone fully charged for many days!

This external battery has 3 high-speed ports for Type-C, USB-C, and QC 3.0 devices. All three of these ports can be used simultaneously for maximal efficiency. The SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery is perfect for camping as it can convert and store solar energy. That means you won’t need an electrical outlet to recharge this portable battery.

Get the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery today for just $46.99, which is 53% off the original price.

Want your products featured on Pocketnow? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin