YouTube Music recently began testing a new ‘Explore’ tab that replaced the Hotlist section and is aimed at making music discovery easy for users. Well, the Explore tab is now widely available in the YouTube Music app for Android and iOS.

At the top of the Explore section, you’ll find two buttons – News releases and Moods & Genres. The former hosts a catalog of new music albums and releases from artists you follow (or based on your preferences), while the latter will let you choose from a wide selection of styles ranging from jazz and metal to workout and party music.

However, if you scroll down, you’ll find a carousel of new releases and moods & genres cards. You can also choose to see lyrics during playback, thanks to the new Song Lyrics feature, provided they are available for that particular track you’re listening to.

