iPhone X exploded after being upgraded to iOS 12.1
There has been a report of an iPhone X exploding after being upgraded to iOS 12.1. Apple Support has already responded saying that it’s not expected behavior and it’s now looking into this situation.
@Apple iPhone X just got hot and exploded in the process of upgrading to 12.1 IOS. What’s going on here??? pic.twitter.com/OhljIICJan
— Rocky Mohamadali (@rocky_mohamad) November 14, 2018
Rahel Mohamad was the person who reported this incident and was contacted by Gadgets360. He says that the iPhone X started emitting smoke and eventually exploded after it was successfully updated to iOS 12.1. The iPhone X was still updating when he put in on charging. “Dark grey smoke started coming from the phone. The update was completed and as soon as the phone turned on it started to smoke and caught fire.” The device was using the standard charger that came bundled with the phone, and it exploded after being removed from charge.
Apple will most definitely look into this to understand the real cause behind this explosion and hopefully, it won’t become another Note 7 incident.
