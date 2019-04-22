More expensive OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed by CEO Pete Lau

There have been plenty of rumors about a Pro version of the OnePlus 7 phone, and there has been a lot of back and forth with regards to the existence of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Talking to The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau talked about the future, and all but confirmed the OnePlus 7 Pro, a flagship phone with 5G capabilities and an impressive screen.

While not discussing too many details, Lau hinted that the OnePlus 7 Pro will cost similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro, or Apple iPhone Xs Max. This means OnePlus will be positioning it as a premium flagship device with a matching price tag, moving away from offering the same as competitors for a fraction of the price (or maybe leaving that for the OnePlus 7).

Lau was particularly happy and excited to talk about the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro, using superlatives. and calling it smooth, probably hinting towards a higher refresh rate. You can read the entire piece at the source link below, and check out some other details