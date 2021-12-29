Expect more Reels and video related content on Instagram in 2022

It's been a series of ups and downs for Instagram in 2021. The service went down a couple of times and it was worried about losing teenage users, but it wasn't this all, the company also rolled out new content platforms like Reels in 2021. And now, it seems that Instagram is already looking forward to making 2022 better for itself.

In a tweet, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri offered insight on what Instagram is cooking for 2022. Mosseri says that Instagram is "going to have to rethink" what the platform is going is "because the world is changing quickly and [it has to] change with it". Mosseri says that the Instagram platform is "no longer a photo-sharing platform," so, Instagram is going to consolidate all of its "video products around Reels and continue to grow that product."

In addition, Mosseri said that it will work on introducing more monetization tools that will help creators make a living out of Instagram. Mosseri also highlights that Instagram will also work on bringing more transparency to the platform in 2022. "We think it's important that people understand how Instagram works, if they're going to shape it into what they want, or what's best for them," he added.

Via: Engadget