According to Twitter leakster Jon Prosser, we should expect some sort of Apple announcement tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8. According to him, a press release has been allegedly scheduled for 9AM EST, but the time may or may not change.

That bit right there was enough to start serious speculation as to what exactly is it that Apple is preparing to tell the world.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.



I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

We might get an official date and time for Apple’s fall iPhone event, but according to other reports, this might also be a product announcement in and of itself.

Opinions are split: Prosser initially predicted the Apple Watch announcement (and likely an iPad) for this week, via a press release, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts this will be nothing but a “save the date” for the actual iPhone event (virtual).

On the other hand, we know to expect the new iPhone models a tad later this year, due to the current events worldwide, and a recent report seems to predict that there will be no Apple Watch announcement this month either.

As far as the event itself is concerned, whenever it will virtually happen, we can expect the next generation of iPhones which will likely adopt a LiDAR sensor for the camera, mmWave 5G support (for at least one model), alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, and AirTags.