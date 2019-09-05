Android

evleaks: Samsung Galaxy Fold launching on September 27

A report yesterday hinted that the delayed Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally going to launch this Friday in Korea. Samsung will likely make the announcement at IFA 2019, when it is expected to tell us the official availability dates for the world’s first commercially available foldable smartphone.

According to Evan Blass, the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Fold is September 27. Whether that’s U.S.-only or worldwide is yet unknown, and Samsung will likely enlighten us this week.

As a reminder, this is the improved device. Samsung took its time to fix the issues which were plaguing initial models. These fixes include additional reinforcements, extending the protective layer of the device beyond the bezels, as well as strengthening the hinges by adding protection caps. Samsung was also working on improving the user experience of the foldable, which means Samsung also focused on the software side of things, by optimizing layouts, apps, etc.

