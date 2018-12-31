Android

Behold leaked media-grade renders of the Nokia 9 PureView

It’s the five-camera smartphone we’ve been told to get pent-up for and it could be closing in on us quite soon. HMD Global has long been rumored — though it had itself confirmed — to top out its Android phone portfolio with the Nokia 9 PureView and it seems that with every little morsel of intel we get that we’re getting closer.

Well, we don’t have much further substance to offer at this hour… other than what appears to be a media-grade render leaked by Evan Blass.

Blass offers the codename of “Beholder” for this device — firmware dredgers may do best with that information — along with four clearly visible cameras, one that’s partially obscured, a flash module and another supposedly hidden one on the rear side. Like many other Nokia phones these days, this one appears to be an Android One device.

The lock screen shown off in the picture has no discernible cheeky reference to a launch date, though there’s a very remote chance that October 1’s inverse date, January 10th, may be used. However, the big attraction below the text is a fingerprint symbol. That could indicate an in-display fingerprint sensor on the field.

We are assured by Russian sources that we’re less than a month from liftoff, so keep your eyes peeled.

