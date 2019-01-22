Blass leaks Galaxy S10 E, S10, S10+ in clear cases

If you’re a fan of computer-aided design renders in different scales, we’ve got a leak for you.

Leaks blogger Evan Blass has posted a render containing the three main Galaxy S10 models we should be expecting come February 20 in San Francisco.

Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10+ (L to R), encased pic.twitter.com/Pk2gpXkXxn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 19, 2019

Don’t let the pallid gray deter you from pointing out that the entry-level device — what has been called the Galaxy S10 Lite, but has since been tipped to come out as the Galaxy S10 E — only has two rear cameras whereas the other two, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, have three. Previous leaks point to the three cameras being used to get general, wide-angle and telephoto shots while the S10 E is expected to lose out on the telephoto camera as well as an optical heart rate sensor.

Otherwise, we’ve got the same curves, same ports and same buttons in place, just in slightly different places relative to each device’s size. We’ll have to see where the differences will dig in as more information becomes available..