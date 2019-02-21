Evleaking the Alcatel budget phones expected MWC 2019

Since TCL budget phone brand Alcatel reformed its product strategy last year, we’ve pretty much seen it go all-in at every opportunity with a new phone, a tweak here, a remodel there, some with Android Go and others with tricks up their sleeves.

The company pushed the phones at both CES and MWC last year and at CES this year. It would make sense to see Alcatel back at it next week in Barcelona.

Well, leaks blogger Evan Blass seems to be on a roll today, not only posting Sony renders, but a bunch of slides detailing the specs of six new Alcatel phones.

So, let’s just take our time here. Some of these have direct predecessors from 2018, but the changes generally seen here are substantial to differentiate them by a large margin.

The Alcatel 1 series is usually the lowest-price tier of the company’s smartphone offerings. The Alcatel 1v is an Android Go device that uses an unspecified processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. However, we do see a dual-camera module in the rear of the Alcatel 1s with a Speadtrum processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both have 5.5-inch displays and fingerprint sensors.

The Alcatel 3L marks the step into another price tier, but it’s the lowest rung. It has no fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 2GB of RAM, dual rear cameras and a selfie cameera in a notch. the 3c has a fingerprint sensor still has 2GB of RAM, goes with a 6.7-inch display, but loses out on 4G LTE connectivity. The Alcatel 3V is basically a sturdier version of the Alcatel 1s with all of its bases covered: 3GB of RAM, stereo speakers, dual cameras, an octa-core CPU and that same 6.7-inch display.

Finally comes the Alcatel 3, a notched phone with a Snapdragon 450, 4.93-inch HD display, 3GB of RAM, single cameras and a 3,500mAh battery.

We know, plenty to sift. We’ll get there at MWC 2019 and so will Alcatel.