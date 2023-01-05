Take a brief look into the wide range of products — including an interesting concept — that Razer is showcasing at CES 2023.

Razer, a company known to take the CES show floor by storm with its concepts and wide range of hardware, is back for another year. And this time, the OEM is bringing upgrades across its gaming computers and peripherals while revealing new hardware for the handheld gaming market. There's also a fresh concept, bound to catch the attention of many with the hope of pleasing many ears. Here we take a brief look at everything new from Razer for 2023.

Razer Edge: A Portable Gaming Handheld with 5G

Gaming on the go has been a rising trend for the last few years, and in 2023 there's more reason for an increase in prevalence. Smartphones have reached a remarkable position in performance and so have cloud-based platforms like Microsoft's xCloud and Nvidia GeForce Now. And Razer is jumping onto this bandwagon with its compact Android device, the Razer Edge.

The device comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080) and a 144Hz refresh rate, bettering many handheld gaming devices we've seen in the market. It's also the first gadget powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, which implements an active-cooling system to extend your gaming sessions.

Razer expects you to make the most of this handheld by using its Wi-Fi or 5G capabilities to play titles from the Play Store or the slew of cloud gaming platforms.

The two variants — Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) and Razer Edge 5G — will go on sale from January 26th, 2023. The Wi-Fi variant costs $400 and will sell via Razer's website and Razer store locations across the United States. Razer Edge 5G will sell exclusively via Verizon — online or in stores.

Razer Blade: 16-inch and 18-inch Laptops With the Latest Hardware

While last year's Razer Blade models served a hardware-refresh role, 2023 sees the laptops arrive in a new avatar. The Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 feature all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays and come equipped with the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia, featuring the 13th generation high-performance processors and RTX 40 series graphics card. And this time, there's also upgradeable DDR5 5600Hz RAM within the highly-valued all-metal chassis of the Razer Blade.

Razer Blade 16

Looking at the two devices individually, the key selling point for the Razer Blade 16 is its 16-inch mini-LED display, which boasts 1000 nits peak brightness, is HDR-capable, and can switch between modes designed for your preferred role, be it that of gamer or creator.

Using Creator Mode lets the screen output content in UHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Gamer Mode will bring the resolution down to FHD+ and bump the refresh rate up to 240Hz, allowing you to make the most of the 3ms response time.

Razer Blade 18

While the Razer Blade 16 is a laptop focusing on offering performance and portability, the Razer Blade 18 is one trying to pose itself as a desktop replacement.

It has a large 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz display which Razer says will maintain a high standard for color accuracy and sharp resolution, aiding in content creation. The high refresh rate and the large panel will also make gaming more immersive.

Razer also includes a 5-megapixel camera, a 6-speaker THX spatial audio array, upgradeable parts, and several ports to keep in line with its desktop-replacement claim.

Project Carol: A Head Cushion With Surround Sound and Haptics

The Project Carol head cushion is joining Razer's list of concepts and is an accessory designed to increase in-game immersion with its near-field surround sound and haptics.

Razer mentions the product uses its award-winning HyperSense technology for haptics, converting game sounds into haptic feedback. It also states when paired with 7.1 surround sound, you will experience more direct rear audio, creating a better enveloping soundscape.

The connection between this setup and your PC is via a 2.4 GHz wireless connection, and you can get about 8 hours of use before needing to charge the headset. As for compatibility with chairs, Razer says the add-on will fit with all gaming chairs using elastic, adjustable straps.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro: A Beamforming PC Soundbar With AI

Beamforming audio products aren't new, but Razer is moving the bar ahead by including head-tracking AI in its Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar. The device was made possible by Razer's partnerships with THX and Audioscenic, who bring immersive audio and beamforming experience to the table, respectively.

The Leviathan V2 Pro incorporates an IR camera within its compact, clutter-reducing design to help detect your position. The information is captured in real-time and then processed to ensure you're always in the sweet spot for the 3D audio experience.

There's also an included subwoofer and support for Razer Chroma RGB with the Leviathan V2 Pro. The device will be available from February 2023 via Razer's official channels (online and in-store) with a starting price of $400.

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra: A Webcam With DSLR-like Quality

Streamers and creators often set up DSLR cameras as part of their recording setup. Still, such configurations tend to require multiple components to come together and software to ensure it works well as a system.

With the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra, the OEM plans to simplify this! The product is a $300 professional webcam — available starting January 5th, 2023 — that uses Sony's 1/1.2-inch STARVIS 2 sensor and connects via a USB 3.0 port.

Speaking of its hardware, not only is the sensor quite large, but coupled with its 2.9 μm pixel size and f1.7 aperture lens, the device will capture a lot of light and data to ensure accurate color reproduction and high image fidelity.

The webcam can even record and convert footage from raw 4K 30 FPS (or 1080p 60 FPS) into uncompressed 4K 24 FPS, 1440p 30 FPS, or 1080p 60 FPS directly into a video stream.

Razer Designed Accessories for Meta Quest 2

Last on this list are Razer's accessories for the Meta Quest 2. The offerings include an adjustable head strap and a facial attachment, which aim to increase comfort for extended VR gaming sessions.

The OEM stated the Razer Adjustable Head Strap and Razer Facial Interface — built in collaboration with ResMed — will be available in the United States in Q1 2023, with expansion to other regions in the future.

But coming to the specifics, Razer Adjustable Head Strap uses high-performance nylon and is designed to optimize the weight distribution of Meta Quest 2, allowing for improved balance during gameplay. As for Razer Facial Interface, this accessory has textured pieces (or membranes) made with hypoallergenic material that aims to reduce skin irritation, block out light, and reduce facial pressure to improve immersion.