Nokia announced three smartphones today: Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. The latter is the cheapest of all. Plus, it is an Android Go edition handset. Hence, Nokia is claiming its budget device to benefit more speed and more security. Here is all you need to know about the Nokia 1.3 spec-wise.

Nokia 1.3 specifications





Display and Connectivity

The Nokia 1.3 features a 5.71-inch display with a notch at the top. It comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio and offers a pixel resolution of 1570 x 720. The company claims its brightness can go up to 400 nits.

As for connectivity and sensors, it offers 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer (G-sensor).

Hardware and Design

The new Android Go-based Nokia phone is powered by the Qualcomm 215 Mobile Platform. It comes with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 16GB of e-MMC 5.1 storage. There is room for storage expansion through a microSD card slot. It offers memory expansion by up to 400GB. The phone carries a single SIM slot.

The Nokia 1.3 packs a 3,000mAh battery with support for 5W charging. The company claims it offers 15 hours of talk time on 3G and standby time of up to 28 days. Other features include 1 mic, Qualcomm aptXTM HD audio, Google Assistant Button and more. Using the Google Assistant button, users can ask questions, see their schedule and more.

As for I/O, it offers micro USB (USB 2.0) with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 147.3 x 71.2 x 9.35mm and weighs 155 grams.

Camera

There’s much to talk about here. Since Nokia 1.3 is a budget device, it sports a single 8MP shooter at the back. It is situated alongside the LED Flash. Further, there is a 5MP selfie shooter. The Google Go camera comes with features like AI low light enhancement, HDR and Portrait.