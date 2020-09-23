It looks like everyone is after the craze of stories. Snapchat kickstarted the trend a while ago, then Instagram borrowed the idea to great success, Facebook emulated the concept too and later brought it to WhatsApp as well. Twitter launched its own version called Fleets in July, and earlier this month, YouTube also introduced its own take on stories called YouTube Shorts. Not one to be left behind, Pinterest has now launched its own version of stories and is calling it Story Pins. But unlike ephemeral stories on other platforms, Story Pins won’t disappear after 24-hours. Instead, Pinterest is looking at them as a more immersive way for creators to connect with their followers and other ‘Pinners’.

Story Pins is currently in the beta phase and is accessible to a handful of creators. Pinterest’s version of stories can include videos, voiceover, image and your usual text overlay. You can see samples of how they look on the Best of Story Pins page here. Viewers will be able to save Story Pins to their boards and can watch them later. Additionally, Pins will be discoverable via the main Pinterest feed, search results as well as the Today tab. Pinterest says Story Pins will be presented to users depending on their interests and taste, just like regular pins.

Creators who currently have access to Story Pins can use the app’s own camera interface to record videos, click photos and add text to them with custom fonts. Additionally, users will also be able to add a detail page to a Story Pin where they offer more details such as ingredients of a recipe or a step-by-step guide. “To ensure ideas get in front of the Pinners who are looking for them, creators can tag Story Pins or videos with topics or interests fueled by the trends and insights on the platform,” Pinterest adds. Story Pins will also be categorized into classes such as food, fashion, home and more to make discovery easier.